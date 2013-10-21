Warface now live in Europe and North America, launch trailer mostly about Chess

As this cinematic Warface trailer makes clear, online multiplayer shooters are a lot like Chess. You remember Chess, the game about the panicked movement of pieces around a board that's being assaulted by grenade spam and AK47 fire. Every time you take a piece, it respawns after a few seconds, leading to advanced tactics like surrounding the resurrection spots until the arbitrary round timer has elapsed. No wonder it became the game of choice for some of history's greatest minds. Esteemed tacticians like Custer, Napoleon and, er, Michael Bay. Probably. In non-Chess related news, Warface is now out in Europe and North America.

The free-to-play FPS caused controversy the other week thanks to its questionable introduction of disproportionately skimpy women. At the time, Crytek's Joshua Howard said the gender imbalance reflected "how we see how culturally the different regions approach the same game in different ways."

"The skins we're showing right now are the skins that basically came out of our Russian region," he continued . "They're not what our players at first requested in the Russian region. They tended to be considerably more extreme that what we ended up shipping with."

What does the newly released European client ship with? I downloaded the game and visited its shop:

If you'd like to shoot a selection of body-armoured meat tanks and their lightly dressed, devil-may-care counterparts, Warface can be downloaded now .