Warface coming to the West in 2012

Crytek's free to play shooter, Warface was originally destined for the South Korean market. That made us sad, because it's built using CryEngine 3, and looks rather exciting. Happily, CVG report that Crytek have announced that it will be get a western release next year.

According to the blurb on the Warface section of the official Crytek site , Warface will feature "constantly updated extensive PVE universe full of dramatic multiplayer co-op missions, a full set of class based PVP and will be available for PC." It's out in 2012, which means that Crytek have at least four months to think of a better name.

