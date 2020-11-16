Want to eat Bugsnax? Because now you can

In the bug-hunting adventure game Bugsnax, there's an island full of creatures themed around snacks. The daddy cakelegs is a cake spider with birthday candle legs, the flutterjam is a butterfly with wings of jam-coated bread, and the scoopy banoopy is some kind of ice cream sundae lobster thing. You get the idea.

Now, thanks to videogame recipe wizard Victoria Rosenthal, bugsnax are real and you can eat them. On her blog Pixelated Provisions, she's provided recipes for three of them so far, in increasing order of complexity. The strabby is a simple strawberry with googly eyes, a test case for a candy eye recipe that is then incorporated into the flapjackarack (a stack of buttery pancakes and bacon), and the cinnasnail (a cinnamon bun snail with white chocolate antennae and cream cheese icing).

To keep the latter two recipes appropriately bug-themed, Rosenthal used cricket flour—a sustainable alternative to flour that really is made out of crickets, which are freeze-dried, baked, and ground into powder.

Rosenthal is the author of both the official Fallout and Destiny cookbooks, which are real books that really exist, and has previously blogged about making everything from Recettear's walnut bread to the Heavy's sandvich from Team Fortress 2. Who else is hungry now?