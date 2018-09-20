Make and eat food from Fallout, minus the radiation poisoning

Most of the food I ate in Fallout games was scrounged from bombed out grocery stores or picked up off the ground, so it's not a series I necessarily associate with culinary delight. But following in the footsteps of the World of Warcraft cookbook, Bethesda's RPG series now has its own book of recipes, the Vault Dweller's Official Cookbook, out on October 23. It'll teach you to make Fallout staples(?) like Blamco mac & cheese, Nuka-Cola floats, and Carol's Mystery Meat Stew.

Judging by the table of contents, there are almost 60 recipes for appetizers, soups, sides, entrees and desserts, and more than a dozen drink concoctions. Personally, I think I'll pass on the Mole Rat Wonder Meat Dip, but Mississippi Quantum Pie sounds mighty nice.

Author Victoria Rosenthal maintains a videogame food blog called Pixelated Provisions, where she's actually created a few Fallout recipes before. One of them is for "radiation free meat," which bodes well for your survival chances if you pick up the Fallout cookbook.