Voting is now open for the 35th Golden Joystick Awards

Last year, the Golden Joystick Awards opened its doors to the public for first time in its three decade-spanning history. This year the same applies—and voting is now open ahead this year's ceremony.

Hosted by actor and comedian Danny Wallace—who has of course voiced several videogame characters over the years—the 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP takes place in London on November 17. Voting is open now through November 3.

Overwatch and Dark Souls 3 won big in 2016, but this year's winners must be determined by your votes.

Head in this direction to cast your vote. And as a reward for tackling all 21 categories, you'll get your choice of a gaming eBook worth up to £15.99. Choose between PC Gamer's Best PC Games ever, Edge's 100 Greatest Videogames, GamesMaster's Ultimate Guide to Minecraft Vol 20, Retro Gamer's Book of Arcade Classics, The Nintendo Switch Book, and The PlayStation Book celebrating over 20 years of PlayStation.

Vote now in the 35th Golden Joystick Awards.