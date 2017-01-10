Vampires are coming to The Sims 4 later this month

Vampires are coming to The Sims 4, and I'm not talking about thin folks with pasty complexions and poor sleep habits. These are real, live Nosferatu-style nightcrawlers who drink "plasma," stalk their neighbors, and wield their own special powers—including the ability to turn other Sims into vampiric kin.

Sims vamps feed on plasma (because "blood" is a little too close to the M rating, maybe?) which can be purchased in packs, grown as "plasma fruit," or siphoned directly from the necks of Sims, willing or otherwise. They also have two forms, regular and dark, and those who have both "will spin in to the Dark Form to perform Vampire actions." Of course, excess exposure to sunlight is very bad, but on the upside, Vampires won't age unless you want them to.

The Sims 4: Vampires pack will also add new objects and Create a Sim options to the game, and a brand new world called Forgotten Hollow. "You’ll notice that this world looks and feels totally different to the others in The Sims 4, with creeping fog and a lot of withered, old foliage," the announcement says.

"We wanted this to feel like a centuries-old neighborhood with history and secrets, so there’s also some great Build & Buy Mode objects to help you create your perfect Vampire home. There’s also a lot trait that’ll encourage Vampires to stop by your Sim’s home more often. Don’t worry, Vampires aren’t unique to Forgotten Hollow and they will show up from time to time in other worlds, just not as often."

This actually isn't the first time that the undead children of the night have come to The Sims: As the Wiki notes, they made their first appearance more than a decade ago, in The Sims 2: Nightlife, and also ended up in The Sims 3 through the Late Night and Supernatural expansions. Nonentheless, The Sims 4 Vampires game pack is all in on plasmasucking and will be out on January 24.

