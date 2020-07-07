Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong trailer kicks off a bloody party gone wrong

The Nacon Connect digital event got underway with a bang today, with a new trailer and details on Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, a tale of an undead struggle for power in the 21st century.

The game will take place in Boston, where a new Prince is attempting to bring back the rule of the Camarilla, the vampire sect dedicated to preserving the Masquerade that keeps the World of Darkness secret from humanity as a whole. Players will step into the shoes of three different characters over the course of the game, each from a different clan, with different abilities and opinions about Camarilla rule.

The game will begin with the shootout seen in the trailer, and your first task at hand will be to figure out who ordered the attack, and why. "It's the event that triggers all the twists and turns that you'll face as a player and try to influence," quest designer Eliott Hipeau said during the presentation.

"The intent behind the choices we give you is to put you into difficult situations where nothing is black and white, everything is a shade of grey. You might have two options but not want to choose either of them. You play as monsters, and you'll feel that in all aspects of the game, at all moments in the storyline."

Swansong was actually announced last year, but went under the radar a bit thanks largely to the much higher-profile Bloodlines 2. But it's being developed by Big Bad Wolf, the studio behind the very good narrative adventure The Council, so I have pretty high hopes for it.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is expected to be out sometime in 2021. Find out more at vampire-swansong.com.