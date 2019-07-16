Here's every game that will be included with Uplay Plus at launch

Ubisoft announced at E3 that it's launching a subscription-based program called Uplay Plus that, for $15/€15 per month, will give its users "earliest available access" to new Ubi games and access to more than 100 that are already out. Today it announced the starting lineup, which can be pretty simply summed up as "everything."

More than 40 games available on the service are "premium editions" that come with additional content such as expansions and DLC. Rainbow Six: Siege on Uplay Plus is the Ultimate Year Four Edition, for instance, which includes all 48 operators currently released. There will be some exceptions, however: The fine print notes, without going into detail, that "where premium or special editions of the game are indicated (for example: Ultimate/Gold/Deluxe Editions), editions included in Uplay+ may not include all premium content."

Uplay Plus is set to go live in September 3, and will be available as a free trial for everyone who signs up until September 30. Note that you'll need to provide a valid credit card in order to take advantage of the offer, and you'll be charged the full $15 for the month unless you cancel prior to September 30. Details are up at uplay.ubisoft.com, and the initial lineup of Uplay Plus games—subject to change at launch and variant by territory—is below.