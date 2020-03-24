Popular

Upgrade your home network with a fast Netgear Wi-Fi 6 router for just $110 today

By

Our favorite router for buyers on a budget is on sale.

Upgrade your home network with a fast Netgear Wi-Fi 6 router for just $110 today
Our favorite router for buyers on a budget is on sale. (Image credit: Netgear)

Back in January, I highlighted a sale on Netgear's Nighthawk AX4 wireless router that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard. If you missed out on that deal, here's your chance to take a mulligan—it's marked down again, this time to $109.99 at Walmart.

That's $10 higher than the sale price in January, but still an excellent bargain for what amounts to one of the best gaming routers. It originally listed for $199, and has been selling on Amazon for $159.99 the past couple of weeks (Netgear's more recent MSRP). So, you're saving a good chunk of change on a fast router.

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 Router | Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | $109 (save ~$50)
This is the best router for gamers on a budget, and an even better buy right now with the sale price in effect. It's fast, relatively affordable, and will really flex its wireless muscles as you add more Wi-Fi 6 devices to your network.
View Deal

There's really no such thing as future-proofing, but you can prepare for the near future with a Wi-Fi 6 router. The main benefit of the Wi-Fi 6 standard is it was designed to better handle multiple devices at the same time. You probably don't have many devices with Wi-Fi 6 adapters right now, but they are starting to show up (in laptops, PCs, and smartphones) and will work best with a Wi-Fi 6 router.

In the meantime, your current wireless gear will work just fine on the Nighthawk AX4. It's a dual-band model serving up speeds of up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 2,400Mbps on the 5GHz band. It also features a built-in four-port switch for wired LAN connections, and has a USB 3.0 port for connecting an external storage drive or printer for sharing over your network.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments