Up to 75 percent off Hitman, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Life is Strange in Square Enix sale

It's the week before payday, which means now isn't necessarily the best time to be splashing out on videogames. But if you're yet to try Life is Strange, Hitman, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and/or Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, now might be the best time to crack open your wallet.

That's because publisher Square Enix is hosting a sale across its EU and Australia stores from now through Monday 27, March which sees the above hits with varying discounts on PC.

Dontnod's wonderful coming-of-age narrative adventure Life is Strange, for example, is going for £3.99, while IO's episodic murder simulator Hitman costs £19.99 at 50 percent off. Last year's Rise of the Tomb Raider is subject to a 60 percent reduction at £15.99, while Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is £11.99.

On top of all that, Square Enix is also bringing back its Square Enix Spring Surprise Box. "This year the deal has taken a slight change, in that we’re letting customers know what one of the games is," says the publisher. "You can get Just Cause 3, and three mystery games for £9.99. The mystery games will be revealed at the end of the promotion, and all will be redeemable on PC via Steam."

Head in this direction to check out the sale.