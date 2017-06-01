Up to 75 percent off Fallout and Elder Scrolls games this week on GOG

A whole range of Bethesda open world classics have finally made it to GOG today. Plus, you can get them for up to 75 percent off for a limited time. For the full list of games, head over to the Bethesda RPG Promo page on GOG.

Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition are all 50 percent off until June 6. For each of them, this takes the price down to £7.49 / $9.29.

Older games in the Fallout and TES series are discounted even further, with a massive 75 percent off. You can grab Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Battlespire, Elder Scrolls Adventures: The Redguard, and the Game of the Year Edition of Morrowind, each for the change you could find down the back of your sofa.

If you're looking to go RPG mad and buy all of them, the price is £34 / $42, all the way down from £92 / $114.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.