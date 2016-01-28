Unsettling Dark Souls 3 screens emerge

I'm on the fence as to whether to nod appreciatively or recoil a touch. It's great to see Dark Souls 3 moving away from the big-dudes-in-armour theme of the second entry (alright, there's one, but what the hell is that tree-beast?), but the crawling horrors and shrunken king inspire the same kind of revulsion I feel confronting Quelaag's egg hosts. Yay. Here's your context, you insatiable scamps:

"As they begin the game, players will find themselves revived in the Untended Graves as an 'Unkindled' and will have to face the mighty Iudex Gundyr as a test to prove their worth before heading into Firelink Shrine. In the shrine they will find a Fire Keeper tending to a bonfire who will serve players on their long and arduous journey. Players will find other characters inhabiting the shrine including Hawkwood, an Unkindled and fugitive from Farron's Undead Legion, along with a peculiar looking man sitting on one of the thrones in the shrine calling himself Ludleth of Courland and a Lord of Cinder."

April 12 looms, as does the unexpected Dark Souls comic book series, but if you're going hollow with the waiting, you can get hands on a whole month early at the PC Gamer Weekender.

