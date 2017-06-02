Unlock dozens of mutant superpowers with this Fallout 4 mod

My shrewd (some might say superhuman) powers of observation have led me to conclude that superheroes have become a hot ticket in pop-culture over the past few years, no doubt due to a handful of decent superhero movies and a couple pretty good TV shows. And, while Fallout 4 essentially already lets you become pretty darn super-powered, there's a mod that makes it literal by adding a couple dozen exciting mutant powers.
The mod is called, aptly enough, Mutant Powers, and it lets you burst into flames like the Human Torch, run at super speed like The Flash, teleport like Nightcrawler, suck the life out of enemies like Captain Vampire (who I may have just made up), and imbues you with all sorts of other cool abilities, like electrical attacks, energy shields, clairvoyance, ice powers, super jumping, and more. You can even transform yourself into a terrifying shadow monster like everyone's favorite superhero, Captain Terrifying Shadow Monster (also made up, though I'd watch the Netflix show if there was one).
Here's what you can do:
- Teleportation
- Super speed
- Time manipulation
- Weather control, including wind blast attack
- Sonic Scream
- Electric bolts
- Laser (it's a big laser)
- Telekinesis
- Radiation manipulation
- Cellular regeneration
- Density (hardened skin)
- Invisibility
- Super jump
- Fire powers
- Ice powers
- Chemical powers
- Umbrakinesis (become a scary shadow monster)
- Energy shockwave and energy shield
- Absorb lifeforce
- Earth manipulation (stagger enemies with a quake)
- Hypnosis
- Illusion (summon ghostly monsters)
- Vortex (a wormhole that explodes near enemies)
- Clairvoyance (see enemies through walls)
- Flight
- Super senses including thermal vision
There's a bit of a downside in that you don't just get to pick and choose which powers you want to play with. You have to go out into the world and kill enemies, which have a chance (standard enemies have a low chance, and bosses have a high chance) of a containing random mutant power. So, you're more of a collector than a mutant, but I suppose a violent scavenger hunt isn't such a terrible thing.
You can find Mutant Powers over at Nexus Mods. Installation requires another mod called Blink Grenades.