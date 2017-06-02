Unlock dozens of mutant superpowers with this Fallout 4 mod

My shrewd (some might say superhuman) powers of observation have led me to conclude that superheroes have become a hot ticket in pop-culture over the past few years, no doubt due to a handful of decent superhero movies and a couple pretty good TV shows. And, while Fallout 4 essentially already lets you become pretty darn super-powered, there's a mod that makes it literal by adding a couple dozen exciting mutant powers.

The mod is called, aptly enough, Mutant Powers, and it lets you burst into flames like the Human Torch, run at super speed like The Flash, teleport like Nightcrawler, suck the life out of enemies like Captain Vampire (who I may have just made up), and imbues you with all sorts of other cool abilities, like electrical attacks, energy shields, clairvoyance, ice powers, super jumping, and more. You can even transform yourself into a terrifying shadow monster like everyone's favorite superhero, Captain Terrifying Shadow Monster (also made up, though I'd watch the Netflix show if there was one).

Here's what you can do:

Teleportation

Super speed

Time manipulation

Weather control, including wind blast attack

Sonic Scream

Electric bolts

Laser (it's a big laser)

Telekinesis

Radiation manipulation

Cellular regeneration

Density (hardened skin)

Invisibility

Super jump

Fire powers

Ice powers

Chemical powers

Umbrakinesis (become a scary shadow monster)

Energy shockwave and energy shield

Absorb lifeforce

Earth manipulation (stagger enemies with a quake)

Hypnosis

Illusion (summon ghostly monsters)

Vortex (a wormhole that explodes near enemies)

Clairvoyance (see enemies through walls)

Flight

Super senses including thermal vision

There's a bit of a downside in that you don't just get to pick and choose which powers you want to play with. You have to go out into the world and kill enemies, which have a chance (standard enemies have a low chance, and bosses have a high chance) of a containing random mutant power. So, you're more of a collector than a mutant, but I suppose a violent scavenger hunt isn't such a terrible thing.

You can find Mutant Powers over at Nexus Mods. Installation requires another mod called Blink Grenades.