Unavowed is a retro-adventure about demonic possession and what comes after

More than two years after revealing it to the world, old-time adventure outfit Wadjet Eye Games has announced that its latest project, Unavowed, will be out on August 8. The new game is a supernatural thriller about a victim of demonic possession, freed after committing numerous violent crimes while under the fiend's control. Homeless, friendless, and wanted by the police, you're given a new identity and invited to join the Unavowed, an ancient society dedicated to the fight against evil.

It may sound a little hackneyed but Wadjet Eye adventures are generally sharply written and unafraid to take risks. No spoilers, but in one game the apparently-lead character was murdered halfway through (I did not see that coming) and at least three of them that I've played ended on an ambiguous, "could be worse" note. Most of those games were developed by other indie studios and published by Wadjet Eye (Unavowed will be its first original game since Blackwell Epiphany in 2014), but there's a definite style that runs through them: Unabashedly retro, and more engaging than they might look.

Beyond Wadjet Eye's "usual guff," Unavowed will enable players to select a male or female lead character with one of three playable origin stories and choose from among four companions, each with unique talents and abilities. It also supports double the visual resolution of any previous Wadjet Eye release: That's 640x360, which, okay, maybe that's not a huge selling point. I told you they were retro.

Unavowed is listed on Steam but not yet available for pre-purchase, nor is the price currently listed. If you'd like to get a taste for what it's all about, demos for most Wadjet Eye games (I'd recommend Gemini Rue, Primordia, and Resonance as excellent places to start, and definitely not Da New Guys) are available at wadjeteyegames.com.