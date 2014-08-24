Ultra Street Fighter IV beta update available, opt-in to help Capcom fix their game

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about Super/Ultra/Mega Hyper Duper Street Fighter IV, and how the online situation is a bit of a mess since Capcom ditched Games for Windows Live for Steamworks. Capcom said they were working on fixes, and now they've applied some in a new beta version of Ultra SFIV available on Steam. This forum post has details on how to opt-in.

Reasons to opt-in to the beta: you might be able to play online without netcode/connection issues, your feedback should help Capcom fix any remaining problems, all the cool kids are doing it. Here's Capcom's step-by-step guide to accessing Ultra SFIV's beta, though, before you do, note that you won't be able to play against non-beta owners until you switch back:



From your Steam 'LIBRARY' list, right-click on Ultra Street Fighter IV and select 'Properties'



Select the 'BETAS' tab.



Type USFIVBetaBranch (case-sensitive) in the 'Enter beta access code' field and then click CHECK CODE.



Now, select "beta - patch beta" from the pull-down menu and click CLOSE.



Wait for the Steam client to finish downloading the 2.9MB patch



Launch Ultra Street Fighter IV



You can see the list of fixes at the accompanying forum post, which is the best place to provide the devs with feedback too. After the beta period is over, the fixes will obviously be made available to everyone in a patch.