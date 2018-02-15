Ubisoft unveils Rainbow Six Siege's newest Operators, Finka and Lion

Earlier this week, Ubisoft gave us an up-close look at the five alien enemies who will be stirring up grief in New Mexico in the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege co-op event Outbreak. Now, finally, it's time to get the lowdown on the two new Operators being brought in to help deal with them, Finka and Lion.

Dr. Lera Melnikova, AKA Finka, is a Spetznaz CBRN specialist who got her name as a result of a training mishap with Kapkan that left her with a long scar across her face—"Finka," according to Ubisoft, means "Knife." Her primary weapons are the Spear .308, SASG-12, and 6P41, while she falls back on the PMM pistol and GSH-18 as secondaries. She also brings breach charges and stun grenades to the party, and injects her fellow Operators at the start of each mission with a nanobot-laced serum that grants them a short boost of health when a signal is activated. Her speed and armor ratings are "medium."

Finka was chosen by Rainbow Six to help set up its CBRN unit; her first choice for recruitment was Olivier "Lion" Flament, a combat rescuer and biohazard expert with France's GIGN. He packs a V308, 417 Marksman Rifle, SG-CQB, and a P9 pistol and LFP586 as secondaries. He's also got a claymore and stun grenades, and his EE-One-D drone enables him to survey and maintain quarantines by detecting movement within zones. Like Finka, his armor and speed ratings are "medium."

Their bio pages go into far greater detail about their personal lives—early days, family woes, regrets, beefs with other Rainbow Sixers—which is interesting but, as far as I can tell, not particularly relevant to the space-zombie-shooting matter at hand unless you're deeply invested in Ubi's "Tom Clancy" game world. Whatever your interest is, you can get the full lowdown on the month-long Outbreak co-op event, and the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege Year Three, this weekend during the Six Invitational finals.