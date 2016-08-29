Ubisoft is picking The Division players to send to Sweden to help with the next patch

Ubisoft announced last week that it has decided to delay the next two expansions to The Division so it can focus on fixing up the core game. Developers often cite community feedback as an important part of such exercises, but Ubi seems especially serious about it: In September, it will fly selected Division players on an all-expenses-paid trip to the Massive studio in Malmo, Sweden, to provide input and feedback on the upcoming 1.4 patch.

“This type of direct interaction between us on the development side and those of you that are out saving New York in The Division every day is definitely one of the key ways to improve the experience for all players,” Ubi wrote. “With that said, consider this a call for submissions; we’re looking for anyone within the community that wants to be a part of critical workshops and discussions at Massive in Malmö, Sweden. You don’t need to be a world famous YouTuber, gigantic streamer or podcast hero to be involved in this conversation either! If you play The Division, are willing to join us for a couple of days at Massive and are keen to speak up then we want to hear from you.”

Participants in the "Elite Taskforce Workshop" will be selected “based on our own subjective criteria” (which will not be disclosed), and there are a few restrictions: You must be over 18, fluent in English, have a valid passport, and be available from September 7-9. But aside from that, it's open to everyone, from anywhere. Put your name in the hat here.

