Popular

Ubisoft Forward sneak peek teases Valhalla, Legion and Hyper Scape

By

Expect some reveals, too.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has a lot of games simmering away right now, some of which we haven't seen much of for a while, but that's likely to change after Ubisoft Forward. The digital conference is taking place later this month, but today we got a quick glimpse of some of the games it's going to be showcasing. 

Sadly it doesn't look like Ubisoft has snuck in anything we weren't expecting, with clips of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Hyper Scape, which was just unveiled yesterday. 

Neither Gods & Monsters nor Skull & Bones make an appearance, but that doesn't mean they won't show up in the show. Skull & Bones is the biggest mystery, as we've hardly seen anything since it was announced in 2017. Both games have been hit with delays. 

Then there's Far Cry 6. Ubisoft has yet to confirm its existence, but there are rumours that it's the game being discussed by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, who will allegedly star in it, in this Collider interview. Ubisoft Forward seems like a good place to break the news officially. 

Ubisoft Forward takes place on July 12 at 8 pm BST/12 pm PDT.

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments