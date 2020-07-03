Ubisoft Forward sneak peek teases Valhalla, Legion and Hyper Scape

Ubisoft has a lot of games simmering away right now, some of which we haven't seen much of for a while, but that's likely to change after Ubisoft Forward. The digital conference is taking place later this month, but today we got a quick glimpse of some of the games it's going to be showcasing.

Sadly it doesn't look like Ubisoft has snuck in anything we weren't expecting, with clips of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Hyper Scape, which was just unveiled yesterday.

The countdown to #UbiForward is on! Get a sneak peek at what's coming and join the celebration live on July 12 pic.twitter.com/2rJ7nhKEt2July 3, 2020

Neither Gods & Monsters nor Skull & Bones make an appearance, but that doesn't mean they won't show up in the show. Skull & Bones is the biggest mystery, as we've hardly seen anything since it was announced in 2017. Both games have been hit with delays.

Then there's Far Cry 6. Ubisoft has yet to confirm its existence, but there are rumours that it's the game being discussed by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, who will allegedly star in it, in this Collider interview. Ubisoft Forward seems like a good place to break the news officially.

Ubisoft Forward takes place on July 12 at 8 pm BST/12 pm PDT.