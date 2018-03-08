Ubisoft announces The Division 2

Ubisoft dropped hints about a sequel to its online multiplayer shooter The Division last year, and now it has confirmed that The Division 2 is, in fact, a real thing. The developers streamed a brief Q&A about the sequel earlier today, and they said it will be one of the only times they talk about it before E3, so hop on over if you're interested.

"We're thrilled to announce that we are working on Tom Clancy's The Division 2, and that development will be led by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Shanghai and Ubisoft Bucharest," reads the announcement on Ubisoft's website.

Read more: Tom Clancy's The Division review

"We're also taking everything we learned over the past two years and applying it towards the sequel to make sure we get it right."

It probably explains why Ubisoft is expanding The Division team, as we reported earlier this week.

James gave the original a luke-warm review when it came out in 2016, but numerous updates have since improved it.