Twitter reacts to $276 Fallout 76 jacket with a bunch of bag jokes

Yesterday, the official Fallout Twitter account announced that leather Fallout 76 jackets were being sold in the Bethesda store. At a price of $276, the lambskin leather jacket is bright blue with yellow piping, a big 76 on the back, a small 76 on the front, and lined with "silky, shiny taffeta fabric."

Deep breath: So, you probably remember the Fallout 76 'bag-gate' fiasco in which customers who purchased the $200 Fallout 76 collector's edition, which was advertised as coming with a canvas Fallout 76 bag, but it actually came with a nylon bag, which was met with outrage, to which Bethesda first offered a small amount of Atoms (in-game currency) as recompense, before the outrage over that convinced them to go ahead and replace all the nylon bags with canvas ones, after which a number of customers submitting support tickets for those replacement bags had their private information leaked due to a problem with Bethesda's website? Exhale.

Anyway. As you'd expect given all of the above—plus the crinkly, plastic-looking nature of the bright blue leather jacket, combined with the price, combined with the ill-fitting appearance of the jacket on one of the models, and also the fact that the leather jacket comes "packaged inside a Fallout 76 garment bag" [emphasis mine]—Twitter immediately responded with lots of bag jokes.

Made from real @BethesdaStudios leather! pic.twitter.com/tiAT01gWbbJanuary 23, 2019

Post production some items may of slightly changed, but rest assured it's the best quality that you deserve pic.twitter.com/67sCUpqMkJJanuary 23, 2019

What we’re told vs what we get (please take your time on ES6) pic.twitter.com/BO6vZo7hzXJanuary 23, 2019

Like, let's be real. Did yall really think you would get any form of positive response after the bag incident? 😂Maybe the people who paid $200 for a $5 bag should get this "leather" jacket FOR FREE. 👍 @Fallout @bethesda pic.twitter.com/HjwD0PBscMJanuary 23, 2019

Gonna look so fine... pic.twitter.com/Jc9ibkCy3DJanuary 24, 2019

Fresh out of the Vault! These premium #Fallout76 leather jackets are now available on BethesdaGear! pic.twitter.com/n6AoRtmslZJanuary 24, 2019

Got mine today pic.twitter.com/Om1BM79cRCJanuary 24, 2019

The above is what your thinking your going to get....and this is what your really gonna get if you order this jacket... pic.twitter.com/3jVOKn2A6XJanuary 24, 2019