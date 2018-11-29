Bethesda’s solution to Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition bag-switch crisis is, um, Atoms

People are pretty unhappy with the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition. In addition to a wearable Power Armor helmet, collectible figurines and steelbook, the US$200 package also came with a canvas duffel bag large enough to fit the Power Armor helmet. Or at least, it was meant to: the duffel bag that shipped wasn't canvas after all, but instead nylon. Nylon being, in most people's opinions, pretty crap, at least compared to canvas.

An Imgur user posted both a photo of the nylon bag, as well as the Bethesda Customer Support response they reportedly received after filing a complaint. "Due to unavailability of materials, we had to switch to a nylon carrying case in the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition," the response read. "We hope this doesn't prevent anyone from enjoying what we feel is one of our best collector's editions."

Outcry ensued, to such an extent that Bethesda has responded on Twitter. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that this olive branch will extend far enough, since most Twitter responses seem either amused or very angry about the 500 Atoms compensation—that's about US$5 worth of Fallout 76 microtransaction currency that can only be spent in the Fallout 76 Atomic Shop.

We understand and respect that there is disappointment with the bag in the Power Armor Edition. We are sorry. Please contact Bethesda Support to provide proof of your CE purchase. They will assist in granting your account 500 Atoms. Please visit: https://t.co/TJBMjYaph0November 29, 2018

Bethesda has even launched a special support page for the nylon bag controversy, which I will dub from now on, bag-gate.

