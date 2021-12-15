Popular

Twitch, Apex and League of Legends down in yet another AWS outage

It's the second one in eight days.

Twitch along with other games and services are currently experiencing issues as Amazon Web Services goes down for the second time in just over a week.

DownDetector is showing issues across the streaming site, with problems ranging from being unable to use on-stream chat to the website failing to load altogether. It also appeared to have affected PlayStation Network, Apex Legends, League of Legends, Halo and Valorant—you can check the full list of outages in the gaming and non-gaming varieties on DownDetector. The outage seems to be intermittent right now—while I could initially access Twitch and watch a stream, a second attempt greeted me with nothing but a black screen.

According to the AWS status page, the cloud computing giant is currently experiencing issues with its US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 servers in North California and Oregon. No word from Amazon on what's happening or when it'll get fixed yet. Twitch has acknowledged that its currently experiencing issues, tweeting: "We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services. Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them—we'll continue to update you, here."

This is the second time in eight days that AWS has crapped out—earlier this month saw countless games and services go down when Amazon faced issues with its US-EAST-1 region.

