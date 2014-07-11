Popular

Twin Souls: The Path of Shadows video shows new footage, level editor

Twin Souls

It's the final week of Twin Souls: The Path of Shadows' Kickstarter campaign, and things aren't looking great for the Tenchu-inspired third-person stealth-'em-up. So far, the game has raised just $25,000 of their $70,000—less than that given to the potato salad guy . Undeterred, the development team have released the first in a series of video updates, showing new footage of both the game and its level editor.

In Twin Souls, you play a resurrected assassin with the power to control shadows. When hidden, you can teleport between dark spots or summon a clone—using your powers to sneak past patrols and infiltrate buildings. An early version of the game was created as a student project, which you download here .

For more details on this expanded and improved version, head to the Twin Souls Kickstarter page .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
