TW: Warhammer's Chaos Warriors now free for opening week

Sega provoked ire when it announced that Total War: Warhammer's Chaos Warriors would be free only as a pre-order bonus. Thankfully, it's retreated a little. Chaos will now be playable for anyone who buys the game in its opening week, giving you a chance to see how it holds up in players' hands.

If you're prone to leaving things till the last minute, the offer comes to an end May 31, 6pm BST (10am PT). You can watch Chaos in action here if you're still on the fence.

What do we think? Accept the peace offering, kiss and make up, or has the damage been done?