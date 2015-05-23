Tropico 5's sneaky espionage add-on out next week

Phil 'El Presidente' Savage liked Tropico 5 a fair amount when it emerged last year, and it's been (optionally) bolstered a lot since then with quite a bit of DLC. The latest, Espionage, comes out next Thursday, adding a punny new campaign called The Maltese Toucan. It's spy themed! So of course it adds a tuxedo, spy hat, and other secret agenty stuff as well.

Here's publisher Kalypso on the contents of the surreptitious Espionage:

"Espionage' features the all new campaign 'The Maltese Toucan', a thrilling new adventure wherein Tropico’s precious treasures need to be protected against foreign agents at all costs. Only you, as El Presidente, can keep Tropico safe from enemy spies and foreign powers that might try to steal your island’s best kept secrets for their own gain.

"Protect Tropico’s borders and reveal enemy agents by installing Security Checkpoints and throwing them in the island’s new Dungeon. Train your own spies in the new Spy Academy and send them off to steal foreign capital or top secret technology from your enemies. Foil attacks on your beautiful island paradise by building the Ministry Of Information and monitor your citizens according to the strict Tropican data privacy laws. For additional air security you can call on the new Police Blimp, and for serious military scenarios you will be equipped with some new toys: the Mechanized Garrison is battle seasoned and ready for any state of emergency!

"Spanning six missions, you can expect manipulation, revolts and acts of sabotage as you use all the resources at your disposal to protect your island from the outside powers trying to move in. Will your drink be 'shaken or stirred' at the end of this thrilling spy tale?"

That last line means literally nothing in that context, but hey ho.

So: May 28th. Six new missions. A nontet of spy/military themed buildings. A bunch of new avatar stuff, sandbox events and a little more.