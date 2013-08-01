Towerfall's PC release will bring new content, including singleplayer mode

As previously announced , the PC version of the Towerfall - the Ouya's 2D multiplayer archery battler - will feature plenty of new content. At the time, it hadn't been revealed what that would entail, but in a recent interview, the game's creator Matt Thorson has pierced through the confusion with a round-up of potential features - including new towers and a singleplayer campaign.

"I'm already testing a bunch of new content for the Versus mode," Thorson told ShackNews . "There's two new towers, some new powerups, archers, and variants, and a bunch of balance changes. I'm also planning a fully fleshed-out single player mode for players who don't have friends to play versus mode with. It's going to be a massive update. I can't wait to see how people react."

Thorson doesn't go as far as revealing a release date, but estimates the game should be ready in a couple of months. He also reveals that he'd like to create Mac and Linux versions too, saying that "tech-wise they look possible".

You can read the full interview over at ShackNews .