Totally Rated: Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Sonic is back, baby

Wow, it's Friday again? Seems like that happens almost every week. As you prepare for a hopefully relaxing weekend before a whole bunch of E3 conferences, don't forget to take a heaping helping of Totally Rated to catch up on some recent gaming news. This week, our friends at GamesRadar+ drop some knowledge about Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and a remastered Sonic game headed to PC.

The long-awaited open world zombie parkour game Dying Light 2 got a proper name—Stay Human—and release date of December 7. That's still quite a bit of time to wait, but the announcement came with some new zombie-kicking gameplay footage to whet your appetite. Techland says there's 100+ hours of videogame in its videogame, with a campaign that'll take about 20 hours to complete. That's a lot of time to kick zombies off rooftops and stomp their heads to mush with your mighty boots.

Horizon Forbidden West hasn't been confirmed for PC yet, unfortunately, but you can't stop us from hoping. With Horizon Zero Dawn making it to PC a few years after its release, and news that Uncharted 4 will appear on desktops, we think there's a better than nil chance we'll get to play Forbidden West on our computers, too. Either way, there's 14 minutes of gameplay to watch while we wait.

And Sonic is speeding to PC with a new version of an old game. Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of 2010's Sonic Colors, is coming to PC on September 7. The same team (Blind Squirrel Games) that worked on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is fitting Sonic with updated graphics, a new mode, and better controls, so this Sonic remaster is bound to make a splash.

You can find new episodes of Totally Rated across Future's websites every Thursday (except for this one, today, because it's Friday).