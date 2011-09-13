Total War: Shogun 2 Rise of the Samurai trailer and screenshots show new factions in action

[VAMS id="J86043qv1D0cq"]

The Rise of the Samurai DLC is out for Total War: Shogun 2 later this very month. Sega have released a video, a few new screens and revealed a tiny bit more about the pack on the Sega blog , spotted by Blue's News .

They go over a few facts that were revealed back when the Rise of the Samurai DLC was announced (six new factions belonging to the three legendary clans of the Taira, Minamoto and Fujiwara families, 16 new land units, four new Hero units, 10 new naval units and four new agents), but also mention some new naval special abilities, including “Banzai!”, “Whistling Arrows” and “Rally.” All that for a humble $9.99 / £5.99 on Steam .

The three new screenshots below show some lovely landscapes, and the new Shirabyoshi agent, who can woo enemy characters. Watch her wooing in the screenshots below.