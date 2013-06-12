Total War: Rome 2 screenshots show campaign map and camelkazi tactics

Rome 2 is one of our most anticipated games of E3 2013, and not just because it has camels in it (It also has elephants, after all.) The Creative Assembly's grand strategy sequel is looking a lot more colourful than recent outings. The latest screenshots from E3 give us a look at a blazing, sun-drenched campaign map, and a few war-scenes from Egypt. Cory got a look at the game today, here are three things he loved about it. You may find a few more reasons in the ten shots that follow.