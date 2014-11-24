Popular

Total War: Attila release date announced

By

Total War Attilla

Creative Assembly has announced the release date for Total War: Attila. The Rome 2 follow up is set after 365 AD, which (history spoiler) wasn't a particularly peaceful or prosperous period for the ill-fated empire. Maybe you can reverses their fortune? You'll be able to find out on 17 February.

There is, of course, a pre-order bonus in place. This time it's the Viking Forefathers Culture Pack, which adds three Norse factions: The Danes, The Jutes and The Geats. That pack will also be available separately, for those not desperate to rush to more War.

For more on Attila, head here: my hands-on impressions of what it's all about.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments