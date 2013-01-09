Tomb Raider multiplayer footage: bows and traps aplenty

The reaction to news that the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot would feature multiplayer may not have been high on the Square-Enix patented Marketing Facepalm-o-Meter, but it wasn't received with particular enthusiasm either. The decision to shift its development to Human Revolution devs Eidos Montreal was interesting, however - suggesting a plan beyond generic me-too box ticking.

Now, in the latest episode of The Final Hours of Tomb Raider video diary, we get a first glimpse of how that multiplayer mode will work.

Skip to 4:38 to see it in action and, for the sake of your sanity, stop it around the six minute mark. The unrestrained excitable enthusiasm of the final section is... hard to watch.

Hmm.

It's a deathmatch then. Not the most innovative thing for a long-running franchise's first stab at competitive multiplayer. The use of traps - lightning rods and ammo box bombs - is a nice idea, but I worry that it's the sort of thing that players will get wise to pretty quickly.

Still, this is a brief glimpse at what's sure to be a small portion of the full experience. Could Eidos Montreal have something more adventurous up their sleeve?

Thanks, RPS .