Tomb Raider will have multiplayer, developed by Eidos Montreal

The teaser for the latest issue of OXM has revealed the presence of a multiplayer component to Crystal Dynamic's upcoming Tomb Raider reboot. The announcement was confirmed by the developer's community manager Meagan Marie, who writes "Tomb Raider will include a multiplayer offering thanks to the hard work of our sister-studio, the hugely talented Eidos Montreal."

"The team at Eidos Montreal has been working away at the multiplayer while we focused everything on the single-player offering." That's the same Eidos Montreal that were behind the entirely single-player (and mostly first-person) Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Not much else is known about what the multiplayer will involve, but Eurogamer spotted a now removed listing by GAME that suggested Lara's shipmates will be facing off against the Yamati scavengers. I'm now off to place a bet that it'll involve some sort of Gears of War style Horde mode.

The addition of competitive multiplayer will be a first for the series, and probably not one that will reassure fans concerned about what looks to be quite a drastic departure from the Tomb Raider model. You can read Rich's hands on impressions of the single-player portion of the game here .