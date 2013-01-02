Popular

Tomb Raider will have multiplayer, developed by Eidos Montreal

By

Tomb Raider preview

The teaser for the latest issue of OXM has revealed the presence of a multiplayer component to Crystal Dynamic's upcoming Tomb Raider reboot. The announcement was confirmed by the developer's community manager Meagan Marie, who writes "Tomb Raider will include a multiplayer offering thanks to the hard work of our sister-studio, the hugely talented Eidos Montreal."

"The team at Eidos Montreal has been working away at the multiplayer while we focused everything on the single-player offering." That's the same Eidos Montreal that were behind the entirely single-player (and mostly first-person) Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Not much else is known about what the multiplayer will involve, but Eurogamer spotted a now removed listing by GAME that suggested Lara's shipmates will be facing off against the Yamati scavengers. I'm now off to place a bet that it'll involve some sort of Gears of War style Horde mode.

The addition of competitive multiplayer will be a first for the series, and probably not one that will reassure fans concerned about what looks to be quite a drastic departure from the Tomb Raider model. You can read Rich's hands on impressions of the single-player portion of the game here .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments