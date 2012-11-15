Tom Hardy to play Sam Fisher in Splinter Cell movie

The actor who played Bane in this year's Dark Knight Rises will become terrorism's reckoning in the upcoming Splinter Cell movie, Variety report. Tom Hardy will play gruff, stubbly neck-snapper Sam Fisher, immediately hiking the special agent's menace potential to a place somewhere between Blue Velvet Dennis Hopper and Sexy Beast Ben Kingsley. Neither of those characters are as good at Fisher at putting heads through toilet bowls, though.

Hardy's involvement certainly boosts the film's standing, though it hasn't even settled with a studio yet. Variety say that Ubisoft are talking to Warner Brothers and Paramount at the moment. The International's Eric Warren Singer is signed up to write the thing.

CEO of Ubisoft Motion Pictures, Jean-Julien Baronnet, seems quite pleased. "Tom Hardy is currently one of the biggest talents in the film industry, and he has a phenomenal ability to take on complex and varied roles with his broad range of acting skills," he said. "His involvement in the 'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell' movie is exciting news for movie and video game fans alike."

What would you like to see from a Splinter Cell film?