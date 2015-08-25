Today on The PC Gamer Show: Hearthstone, PAX 2015, and more

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us yap about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we talk about the release of Hearthstone's The Grand Tournament expansion, what makes a game hard, what we are looking forward to or expecting from PAX 2015, and more—including another Catfantastic-style quiz and our weekly viewer Q&A with questions from Twitch chat.

