Popular

Titanfall videos detail Ogre and Stryder classes

By

Among the announcements at the VGX Awards yesterday were a few new details regarding Titanfall, which hits PC in the new year. The videos below detail two confirmed Titan classes: Ogres and Stryders. Ogres are heavy duty tanks which can absorb a tonne of damage at the expense of agility. Meanwhile, Stryders are basically the opposite: they're easy to take down but you'll need to be a good shot because they're quick .

According to Respawn there are more Titan classes to be announced. The studio also confirmed that the game is currently in its balancing and fine tuning stage ahead of a March 11 release date (or March 13 in Europe and Australia). Thankfully, Windows 8 will not be required .

PC Gamer sent Tom Senior along to a hands-on event earlier this year. He reported that "Titanfall looks like it'll be fantastic for a quick, disorganised ruckus, but I'm still wondering if there's any tactical meat behind all that mechanical carnage."

Check out the videos below:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments