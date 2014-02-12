Titanfall beta signups are now live

EA and Respawn have opened up registration for Titanfall's beta. The robotic multiplayer shooter, out on March 11, is the first game from Respawn Entertainment, and its beta will be your first chance to try one of our most anticipated games of the year .

To apply, head to www.titanfall.com/beta , select your platform (PC, naturally), and sign in with your Origin account. EA says that participants will be selected "no later than 11:59 PM PST on Feb 17th" and be given an email with further instructions on how to participate. An Origin account is required to try out the beta.

