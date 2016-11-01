Titanfall 2 patch promises smoother framerates on weaker PCs with adaptive resolution option

EA has rolled out a new Titanfall 2 patch that, through the magic of "adaptive resolution scaling," promises to help maintain silky smooth framerates—or at least something closer to it than what you may have been getting so far—by using TSAA's "resolve step" to downscale the resolution of the rendered image. In more practical terms, if enabled the new feature "will be especially helpful for our users running lower spec video cards, allowing them to maintain 60fps more often, as well as those of you running 4K monitors with more midrange GPUs."
Don't expect it to work miracles, though. "If you run a resolution or target framerate much higher than your machine will be capable of achieving you will be hindering image quality significantly as the Adaptive Resolution feature will be constantly downscaling your output to maintain performance," EA warned in the patch notes. "All systems will be different, so you should try different settings to see what works best for you and your configuration." If you're already getting a stable 60 fps in Titanfall 2, no need to bother enabling the new adaptive resolution scaling feature.
The full patch notes are below. And if you haven't read it yet, don't miss out on our review: Titanfall 2 sales may be struggling, but it's really not a game to be missed.
- Stability and GPU performance improvements
- Titan weakspot highlighting respects colorblind settings
- Reduced stuttering and playback issues with voice chat
- Improved speed of allocating Private Match dedicated servers
- Adjusted Recommended settings for lower end GPUs
- Reduced hitching when changing between no antialiasing and TSAA
- Increased performance of streaming textures, reducing stalls and hitches
- Archer and Thunderbolt now go to Aim-Down-Sights when wallhanging (oops!)
- Better Network chatroom moderation tools
- Fixed various grapple gameplay issues
- Fixed Kraber shots going through Bubble Shield
- Fixed certain combinations of weapon mods and menu selection resulting in no weapon model showing in customization menus
- Fixed spawning halfway underground after playing third person animations in Kill Replay
- Fixed tracker lock-on HUD elements not reliably showing up during Kill Replay
- Fixed Titan executions not triggering reliably
- Fixed mantling up stairs
- Fixed incorrect aspect ratio when switching from fullscreen 1920x1080 to windowed 1600x900
- Fixed some rare hardlocks and crashes
- Fixed subtitles being stretched in 21:9 ratios
- Fixed race condition when accepting Origin game invite with application closed
- Fixed some display issues in Networks lobbies
- Fixed disappearing grapple rope with TSAA enabled
- Fixed NVIDIA Surround crash