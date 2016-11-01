Titanfall 2 patch promises smoother framerates on weaker PCs with adaptive resolution option

EA has rolled out a new Titanfall 2 patch that, through the magic of "adaptive resolution scaling," promises to help maintain silky smooth framerates—or at least something closer to it than what you may have been getting so far—by using TSAA's "resolve step" to downscale the resolution of the rendered image. In more practical terms, if enabled the new feature "will be especially helpful for our users running lower spec video cards, allowing them to maintain 60fps more often, as well as those of you running 4K monitors with more midrange GPUs."

Don't expect it to work miracles, though. "If you run a resolution or target framerate much higher than your machine will be capable of achieving you will be hindering image quality significantly as the Adaptive Resolution feature will be constantly downscaling your output to maintain performance," EA warned in the patch notes. "All systems will be different, so you should try different settings to see what works best for you and your configuration." If you're already getting a stable 60 fps in Titanfall 2, no need to bother enabling the new adaptive resolution scaling feature.

The full patch notes are below. And if you haven't read it yet, don't miss out on our review: Titanfall 2 sales may be struggling, but it's really not a game to be missed.