Titanfall 2 free DLC 'Colony Reborn' is coming at the end of the month

Respawn has announced that the next Titanfall 2 DLC, Colony Reborn, will be out on March 30, and free for all players. The DLC will feature an updated version of the Colony map from the original Titanfall, which Respawn first revealed in January, and will also add a new weapon, the R-101 Carbine, a new execution called "Curb Check," and new cosmetic items including Prime skins for Northstar and Legion, new camos, callsigns, and more.

To mark the launch of the free DLC, Respawn is holding another free trial weekend, which will feature The Beacon mission from the Titanfall 2 campaign, the Training Gauntlet, and and full access to all multiplayer maps and modes. The free weekend, which will also offer double XP, will begin on March 30 and run until April 3, although the single-player trial content will remain free to play "in perpetuity" after the free period is over. Full details are available at titanfall.com.