Time-loop mystery The Forgotten City will release July 28

In The Forgotten City you travel 2,000 years into the past to unravel the events that wiped out an entire Roman city. Helping you solve the mystery is a time loop, which allows you to relive the city's final day over and over again as you investigate. The city is blighted by a curse, and if a single citizen commits a sin, everyone dies. You'll need to explore, talk to citizens, solve puzzles, and even occasionally engage in combat before you get to the bottom of what happened.

If this sounds familiar, don't worry, you're not stuck in your own time loop. The Forgotten City has actually been around for a while. Originally a free mod for Skyrim, it's been in development as a standalone game for a few years now, first announced at The PC Gaming Show in 2018, and planned for a launch in 2019, and then 2020. The delays were due to the developer wanting to expand the scope of the adventure and move the setting from Tamriel to a beautifully realized Rome.

The good news for mystery lovers: it's nearly time to begin your investigation. The Forgotten City releases on July 28.