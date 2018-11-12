After a few weeks of exclusivity on GOG, the card-based RPG Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is now available on Steam.

Pricing and features are effectively identical: The Steam release has achievements and cloud saves, just like the GOG version, but does not offer Steam trading cards, which obviously aren't available in the GOG release either. But while Steam is obviously the dominant digital storefront, CD Projekt still seems to want to nudge people toward GOG.

The Steam edition comes with the Thronebreaker soundtrack, Thronebreaker concept art, a map of Lyria, a Gwent art book, and a digital copy of The Witcher: Fox Children graphic novel, all of which are included on GOG as well. But the Gwent titles, avatars, and premium Kegs that come with the GOG release are not offered on Steam.

Instead, the Steam version comes with a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut, a phenomenal RPG that laid the foundation for everything that CD Projekt and GOG are today, that also happens to be more than ten years old and may not be the sort of experience that Thronebreaker players are looking for. I will argue with my dying breath that the original Witcher RPG stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Assassins of Kings and Wild Hunt, but honestly if you haven't jumped into the series yet then you should probably start with 2 and go from there.

On either platform, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales will set you back $30 or your regional equivalent, and is quite good.