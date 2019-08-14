This Witcher 3 mod turns Geralt of Rivia into a man resembling Henry Cavill

There was plenty of skepticism floating around the internet when we first heard that Henry Cavill would star as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming Netflix Witcher series. The first look at Cavill with Geralt's long silver hair didn't quite convince us either. After the trailer hit, though, it seems like just about everyone is on board with Cavill's Geralt and his massive biceps, including modders.

A Witcher 3 mod uploaded on Nexus Mods today does the inevitable: it swaps Geralt of Rivia's face with the other Geralt of Rivia's face. Modder "Adnan4444" certainly took pains to get Cavill's nose just right. It's a pretty darn good likeness, at least in the screenshots uploaded with the mod.

Adnan warns in the comments section that results and performance on your own machine may vary because their version of Geralt's face has "more then x2 vertices compared to default one." That is, presumably, a lot of vertices.

Adnan has plans for future variations on Cavill Geralt including "scars, dirt, brown hair with blue eyes etc." Adnan also links to a few other essential Geralt mods used to achieve the buff version of the Witcher shown in their screenshots including Geralt on Steroids and Alternative Long Hair. For the rest of the mods you'll need to get the most TV-ready looking Witcher, check out the mod page for "Henry Cavill."

I'll leave you with this truly baffling image from the mod page, which I can only describe with one word: Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!

(Image credit: Adnan)

