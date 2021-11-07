This Week in PC Gaming: Forza Horizon 5, Football Manager 2022 and GTA Trilogy

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until they stop making PC Games, whichever comes first.

This week we're talking about fast cars in Forza Horizon 5, scouting for your next Balloon d'Or winner in Football Manager 2022 and revisiting the past in GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

The PC gaming forecast is all about Riot Games' new Netflix show, Arcane, and we get a special visit from some very good boys.