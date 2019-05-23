This thin and light gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is on sale for $950

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G is one of the first gaming laptops to feature a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU, and you can bring one home for $944.99 today. That's the price after coupon (MEMORIAL10), which knocks 10 percent off the sale price. All told, it's a $250 savings over the MSRP.

This is a thin and light 15.6-inch machine with a Full HD 1080p display. The listing on Google Express via Best Buy doesn't mention the refresh rate, but assuming it's same one that is found on Best Buy's website for the same price, it's 120Hz. Not too shabby.

The CPU is an AMD Ryzen 3750H mobile processor. It's a 4-core/8-thread chip clocked at 2.3GHz (base) to 4GHz (max boost), based on AMD's current generation 12nm Zen+ architecture. It also has 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe solid state drive.

At this price, the Zephyrus G looks like a well rounded laptop for gaming at 1080p. And at under 5 pounds, it won't weigh you down when on the go.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.