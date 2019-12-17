This RTX 2070 Super-powered gaming desktop is on sale for only $1200

iBuyPower makes some of the better pre-builts out there, and the RTX 2070 Super is one of the best graphics cards available now, so this desktop deal from Best Buy combines two things we like. For $1,200, you're saving a decent amount scratch on some pretty pricey components for a 4K-ready gaming PC.

This model of iBuyPower gaming desktop has a 9th Gen Intel i7-9700F CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD/480GB SSD, and an RTX 2070 Super graphics card. The 2070 Super remains one of the best graphics cards out there. Its performance rivals that of last year's high-end RTX 2080 at a lower price. Ideally, we'd want a bigger SSD (like 1TB), but you can always upgrade down the road.

For the price, and if building your own PC isn't your cup of tea, this is a great system to play games at 1440p; you can even dip your toes into some 4K gaming, assuming you’ve got the right gaming monitor for the job and don’t mind hovering around medium settings. You still won’t get 4K/60fps on Red Dead Redemption 2, but it’s OK, no one can.

