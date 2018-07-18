This Lenovo IdeaPad with an 8th-gen Core i5 and 8GB of RAM is just $500 right now

Mid-range laptops are usually not great. They're usually equipped with 4GB of RAM, a spinning hard drive, and maybe a 1366x768 screen. The Lenovo IdeaPad 330 is an exception, with its latest-gen Intel processor, 1080p screen, and 8GB of RAM. Right now you can get it for $499.99 from Newegg, a savings of $200 over the MSRP.

This config of the Lenovo IdeaPad 330 has an Intel i5-8250U processor, a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 display. There's also a DVD drive, in case you need one of those. As you might expect at this price, there is no dedicated GPU, just Intel HD 620 integrated graphics.

You can buy the IdeaPad 330 from Newegg.