This gorgeous Cyberpunk 2077 art book is almost half-off and the perfect lore primer

It might be news to you that Cyberpunk 2077 isn't set in a CD Projekt Red original universe. 2077 builds on the tabletop RPG Cyberpunk storyline over 30 years in the making. There's a deep history of corporate war and body modification to dig into before Cyberpunk 2077 releases on December 10. To prep, go on and get chilled, pony up some scratch, and jack these tree slips into your ocular implant, boyo.

Translation: You should read this book.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Don't be like me and save your homework for the last second. Get to reading today. But if you're like me and want a little color and coffee to go with your lore deep dives, this official Cyberpunk 2077 art book published by Dark Horse Books is a pretty safe bet, especially at this price.

Knowing who Johnny Silverhand is beforehand will probably go a long way here. I mean, I wish I'd read the Witcher books before playing the games.

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 | $39.99 $22.66 at Amazon

Split open a nice hardback and dig through 192 glossy pages of lore and original art straight from CD Projekt Red. Get acquainted with Night City before heading there yourself. View Deal

I ended up reading reading all of them after my initial playthrough of The Witcher 3, only to spend another 100 hours on a second playthrough, which really isn't something I should be complaining about. Let's hope Cyberpunk 2077 warrants the same reckless use of my time.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Not sure if your PC is up to snuff for Cyberpunk 2077? Put together a cheap PC made of Black Friday deals by checking out the deals below.