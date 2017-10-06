This Batmobile-like car is coming soon to GTA Online, as well as two new modes

Ever wanted to drive the Batmobile in GTA Online? Soon you'll be able to! Kind of. The GTA community has known about the Vigilante, pictured above, and other vehicles coming in this wave of updates for a while now, but today Rockstar has officially teased it for the fall. It looks like a slightly updated version of the Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie, along with the back tyres and rocket booster of the Tumbler from the Christopher Nolan Batman movies. It'll pack some ludicrous firepower, too. I'm sure Batman would approve. Ben Affleck's Batman, anyway.

Also coming to GTA Online is Coil Cyclone super car and the Hunter chopper. If you're bored of the Buzzard, the latter might be a worthwhile purchase. It looks pretty cool, although this decal is just asking for trouble in a public server:

In other GTA Online updates, the previously teased transform races are coming to the game later this month. You'll instantly transition between land, air and sea across the Los Santos landmass in this mode, and Rockstar says to expect skydiving portions, which I fully expect to fail at when my character repeatedly smacks into the side of a building.

A dogfight mode is coming to GTA Online, too, building on the existing air-based modes in Smuggler's Run, as well as a mode called Condemned, where one player is the target unless they can kill another player, at which point they become the target.

Plenty to get on with there, then, until the next major update comes to the game—assuming competitive modes, racing or the Batmobile are your sort of thing.