This awful thing happens when you shame a Shadow of War orc too much

My recent run-in with a particularly egregious orc named Mozû might have led you to believe that Shadow or War's enemies have the upper hand. But the truth is Talion is more cruel than any of the greenskins, as evidenced by this video which seeks to answer the question: What happens if you perpetually shame an orc, rather than finishing it off?

Shaming is a mechanic in Shadow of War that enables players to forcibly level down an orc. The point is so that you can eventually recruit an orc which has a nice set of perks but is currently too powerful for Talion to dominate. Or, as YouTuber NoahDLC discovered, you can do keep doing it, over and over again, just to mess with the poor orc's head.

In the video embedded above, we see a level 17 orc named Garl Cannibal get repeatedly shamed. As he plummets through the levels he goes from being a typically cocky, loquacious orc to soon begging for death, whining that "the other orcs won't stop making me fun of me." Then it gets really nasty. As Garl, who at this point has lost his cannibal moniker, bottoms out at level 1, his mind breaks and he's reduced to a gibbering, mewling, sobbing mess.

Once Garl's head has gone, it's actually pretty distressing to watch. Or hilarious, depending on your sensibilities when it comes to orc welfare. No doubt PETA will weigh in with an opportunistic petition shortly, but for now if you've got one annoying orc you want to punish, this is clearly the ultimate payback.