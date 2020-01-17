Popular

This 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 and 144Hz display is on sale for $999

Score a sweet deal on a loaded gaming laptop with a fast GPU.

Score a sweet deal on a loaded gaming laptop with a fast GPU. (Image credit: Evoo Gaming)

I'm a staunch defender of the best gaming laptops being ones that clutch to the 17.3-inch form factor, and if you're with me on this, you should check out this deal. Over at Walmart, you can score an Evoo Gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz display, GeForce RTX 2060, and Core i7-9750H for $999.

I don't see any measurements listed, but digging around it appears the Evoo LP6 measures 27.5mm thick, 396mm wide, and 261mm deep with a weight of 2.5kg. So it's relatively thin and light for a gaming laptop, especially a 17.3-inch model. That's a good start, but it's the overall value for the assortment of hardware that makes this system stand out from the pack.

Evoo Gaming 17 Inch Gaming Laptop | RTX 2060 | i7-9750H | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $999 (save $700)
This gaming laptop pairs a fast display with a burly CPU and GPU, and rounds this out with plenty of RAM and 1TB of storage. There's not much to complain about there, and the price is fantastic.View Deal

The 6-core/12-thread CPU and GPU with ray tracing support is a potent combination to build around. Evoo Gaming didn't slack on the rest of the build either, save perhaps the 1920x1080 resolution (which is still a good choice for RTX 2060 gaming). It has 16GB of DDR4 memory, which is the sweet spot for gaming, and a 1TB SSD.

This laptop also boasts a mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting, and a generous assortment of ports consisting of two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, separate 3.5mm audio-out and mic-in ports, a GbE LAN port, an HDMI output, and two mini DisplayPort outputs. There's also a 2-in-1 memory card reader.

