These T-Rex keycaps look like they would bite off a finger

It should come as no surprise to anyone that some of the staff here at PC Gamer sure do love artisan keycaps. From horrifying Jokers to ones that look like bite-sized GPUs, they've become one of the status symbols of modern PC gaming. If you were like me growing up, a little genius, chances are dinosaurs were your thing. So why not decorate your colorful keyboard with a dope little T-Rex that looks like it's going to eat your hand.

We've seen dinosaur keycaps before but these Memeda Dinosaur Ages keycaps that were just made available for preorder on Drop are just so goddamn cool that I wouldn't mind being poked in the pinky by a horn every time I hit the ESC key.

You have a choice of either a Tyrannosaurus or Triceratops in four different colors. Much like some of the other keycaps we've highlighted, these bad dinos aren't cheap, costing $39 for each individual keycap.

Memeda is looking for at least 700 preorders by next week in order to fulfill this run and it looks like they are about there with only, needed about 40 more preorders as of now. Like other products on Drop, if they fail to meet the minimum order, the run is canceled.

These hand-painted resin keycaps are compatible with keyboards using Cherry MX switches. Supply is limited and once the product run ends, that's it. These caps have an expected ship date of June 20, 2022.